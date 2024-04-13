Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 8,496 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $525,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of DexCom by 28.1% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $136.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

