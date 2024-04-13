Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wolfe Research

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 461.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Research analysts expect that Block will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

