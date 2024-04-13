Blue Trust Inc. Sells 7,061 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 64,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $421.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $275.37 and a 52 week high of $430.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.52.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

