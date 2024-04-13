BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $174,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,783,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $174,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,019,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,540. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.