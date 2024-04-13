Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $751.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

