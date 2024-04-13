Brokers Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,051.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,051.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,383 shares of company stock worth $1,291,362. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

