BTIG Research Downgrades AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) to Neutral

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCEL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVITA Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $254.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.33. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.