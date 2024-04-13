Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $11.57 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.30.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $881.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $830.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

