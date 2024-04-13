Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $21.52

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $20.79. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 6,462 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

