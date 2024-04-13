Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $9.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 176.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocGo news, Director Michael J. Burdiek bought 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

