Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.23

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.23 and traded as high as C$66.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$66.15, with a volume of 2,019,474 shares traded.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.81.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8850458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.