Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,654.09

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,654.09 ($58.91) and traded as high as GBX 4,740 ($59.99). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,740 ($59.99), with a volume of 55,359 shares.

Capital Gearing Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,289.86 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,654.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,593.47.

Capital Gearing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Capital Gearing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,898.55%.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

