Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 210.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Carisma Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,255.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 354.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 421,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 1,325.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 441,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

