Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 210.88% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Carisma Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARM
Carisma Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 1,255.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 354.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 421,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 1,325.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 441,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carisma Therapeutics
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.