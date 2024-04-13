Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,266 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 413,082 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 2.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

