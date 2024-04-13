CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $89.39 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

