Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.95

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.95 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 137.30 ($1.74). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.76), with a volume of 621,522 shares traded.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Ceres Power Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 190.95. The company has a market capitalization of £268.30 million, a PE ratio of -534.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceres Power news, insider Warren Finegold acquired 20,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £45,117 ($57,102.90). In other news, insider Karen Bomba bought 12,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £27,999.51 ($35,437.93). Also, insider Warren Finegold bought 20,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($57,102.90). 39.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.