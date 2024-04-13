Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.61

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.61 and traded as low as C$6.12. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.12, with a volume of 217,859 shares changing hands.

CIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.61.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.9822581 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

