Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

