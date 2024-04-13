Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $3,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,958.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,706.14 and a twelve month high of $3,023.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,749.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,348.40.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

