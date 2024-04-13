Citigroup Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $135.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,145,479.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,106,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,989 shares of company stock worth $42,696,367. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

