Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clipper Realty by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Clipper Realty by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Clipper Realty by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.