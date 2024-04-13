CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $25.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of CNX opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CNX Resources by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

