Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 163,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of CHCT opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $696.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

