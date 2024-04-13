Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.40

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as low as $13.40. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 3,527 shares changing hands.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

