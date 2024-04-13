Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRBG opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.86. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at about $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.