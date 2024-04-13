Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Get Corning alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Trading Down 2.4 %

Corning stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.