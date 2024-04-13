Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $35.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,485,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

