DA Davidson Increases Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $49.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 712,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after purchasing an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

