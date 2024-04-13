DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $130.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $141.54.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

