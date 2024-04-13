Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 76,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

