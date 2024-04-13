Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $671.84.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $680.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $680.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.60. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of KLA by 80.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in KLA by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in KLA by 9.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $2,606,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

