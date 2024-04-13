Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $62.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Read Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.