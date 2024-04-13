Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $217.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $206.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.85 and its 200-day moving average is $165.91. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

