Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stake Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,494 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

DFEM opened at $25.33 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

