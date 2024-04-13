Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.00% of Diodes worth $36,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Diodes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 98.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

