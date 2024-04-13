Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $111.32

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $111.32, but opened at $115.60. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $113.45, with a volume of 486,489 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 10.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

