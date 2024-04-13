Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and traded as high as C$2.91. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 236,067 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on DIV shares. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$475.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.71.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1800743 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

