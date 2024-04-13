Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $80.25 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

