Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $505.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $458.00 to $505.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $495.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $508.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

