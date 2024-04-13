Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $550.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.76.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8 %

DPZ opened at $495.31 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.85 and a 200-day moving average of $410.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $369,800,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $322,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

