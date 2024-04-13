Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $100.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $96.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

