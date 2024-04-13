Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.25 and traded as high as C$5.12. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 211,907 shares traded.

Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$181.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.84.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.25 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Dynacor Group Inc explores, develops, and mines minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in the district of San Pedro, Peru.

