Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $100.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.90. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

