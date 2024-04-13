ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.56

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.56 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.16). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 112,712 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ECO Animal Health Group
ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECO Animal Health Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.