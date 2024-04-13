Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 112,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.