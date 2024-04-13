Eleco (LON:ELCO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.31

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.31 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.26). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 27,451 shares trading hands.

Eleco Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4,825.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Eleco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.