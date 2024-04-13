Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.55% from the company’s previous close.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of EBS stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 651,480 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 482,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

