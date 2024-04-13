Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.55% from the company’s previous close.
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of EBS stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.
