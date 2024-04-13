Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,365,897 shares traded.

Get Empyrean Energy alerts:

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70.

Insider Activity at Empyrean Energy

In other news, insider John Laycock purchased 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($39,235.54). 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Further Reading

