Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.00

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 1105369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a market cap of $868.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $1,278,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,182 shares of company stock worth $10,458,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

