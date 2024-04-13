Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.00

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £91.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.
Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
